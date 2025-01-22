UPDATE: Extended school closures

UPDATE: Acadiana's school systems and schools are sending out updates for school closures.

Here are the latest as of Wednesday morning, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Lafayette Parish School System has announced all schools will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to winter weather. LPSS said the closures are due to the ongoing effects of the historic snow event and dangerously low temperatures, as well as hazardous road conditions. The system said they will use this time inspect each campus, ensuring that all systems—including water, electricity, and heating—are fully operational before students return to classrooms. LPSS will reassess conditions on Thursday afternoon to determine whether students can return to school on Friday.

Lafayette Christian Academy will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 23

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 23 and will continue to monitor the conditions at the schools.

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

From St. Landry Parish School System : Due to the extreme frozen temperatures, all schools and central offices in the district will remain closed on Thursday, January 23rd. This school closure includes all school related activities. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community. A decision will be made concerning a possible return on Friday, January 24th as we continue monitoring weather conditions. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe during this time.

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Due to extremely low temperatures and unprecedented snow and ice accumulations, all St. Martin Parish schools and offices will remain closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Staff will inspect all facilities when it is safe to do so and make a determination about reopening. The safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. Please stay safe and warm.