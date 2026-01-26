United Way's VITA program officially open

United Way of Acadiana announces the official opening of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for the 2026 tax season.

Starting now, IRS-certified volunteers are providing free, high-quality tax preparation services to eligible residents across the Acadiana region, helping individuals and families maximize their refunds and achieve greater financial security.

The partnership between United Way of Acadiana and organizations like ASSIST, SMILE, St. Mary Community Action Agency, Acadiana High School, United Way of St. Landry and Evangeline makes this free service possible.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is specifically designed to support those who generally earn $70,000 or less annually, as well as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and taxpayers with limited English proficiency.

By using this free service, participants can avoid the high fees associated with commercial tax preparation and ensure they are claiming essential credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

“Our free tax program is a cornerstone of our commitment to financial security in Acadiana,” says Heather Blanchard, President & CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “Last year, our dedicated volunteers processed over 2,500 returns with a 97% accuracy rate, saving those who filed approximately $600,000 in filing fees. Plus, they secured nearly $3 million in refunds. Every dollar saved in preparation fees and every credit claimed is money that goes directly back into our economy and the pockets of our neighbors to help pay for essentials like health care, food, and childcare.”

How to Access Services: To ensure a smooth experience, most VITA sites require taxpayers to schedule an appointment. Services range from traditional in-person assistance to “Drop-Off” models, where taxpayers submit their documents and return at a scheduled time to review and sign their completed returns.

2026 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Locations include:

· Lafayette: Acadiana High School (315 Rue du Belier) and SMILE CAA (501 St. John St.)

· Crowley & Abbeville: ASSIST Agency locations

· Opelousas: United Way St. Landry/Evangeline and VITA St. Landry

· Franklin & Morgan City: St. Mary CAA locations

· New Iberia: SMILE CAA (722 Walton St.)

What to Bring: Taxpayers must bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for all family members, all 2025 wage and earning forms (W-2, 1099), and bank routing/account numbers for direct deposit. If filing a joint return, both spouses must be present to sign the documents.

Residents are encouraged to visit the United Way of Acadiana VITA website here to book an appointment online or view specific site hours and contact information.