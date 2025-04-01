United Way SW La. offers free, online tax filing

United Way Southwest Louisiana announced Tuesday the launch of United Way’s free tax filing, My Free Taxes, for the new tax season.

U.S. tax filers who earned less than $84,000 last year file their federal and state taxes online using My Free Taxes – for free.

“Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for all of us,” said Denise Durel, President & CEO of United Way Southwest Louisiana. “Taxes are complicated and can be intimidating. So, we spend an average of $200 to hire a tax preparer. But with My Free Taxes, people have an easy, free option that will get them all their tax credits and deductions – with tax guides and IRS-trained phone support.”

Since 2020, United Way Southwest Louisiana has helped 23,950 people save $3,018,500 in tax prep fees and receive deductions and credits they may not have known they were eligible for, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit.

Most filers complete their taxes in under one hour. You can file your taxes from your phone, tablet, or computer. The platform guides you through the process to guarantee you get your maximum refund.

Through April 15, 2025, Southwest Louisiana filers who need help can call 1-866-698-9435 daily, from 10 am-8 pm ET. From April 21 through October 15, that support will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm ET. The Help Line — in English and Spanish — is supported by 211 call specialists trained by the IRS. (211 is the 24/7 go-to resource that connects people to locally available help. It’s funded by United Way Southwest Louisiana.)

My Free Taxes also has tax guides for small business owners, gig economy workers, and owners of home-based childcare centers, and for filers affected by federally declared disasters. Find them at MyFreeTaxes.com.

My Free Taxes can reduce tax stress for Southwest Louisiana filers, said Durel. “Its filing software uses best-in-class standards to safeguard taxpayer information and is always up to date with the latest tax law changes,” Durel said. “That guarantees that tax returns are accurate, and that you get you your maximum refund.” The program screens for credit and deduction eligibility, like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

Tax situations covered for free in My Free Taxes include:

· W-2 income

· Schedule C Self Employment

· Limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV student

· Education expenses, credits, or student loan interest

· Unemployment income

· Claiming the standard deduction

· Earned Income Tax Credit

· Child tax credits

· Free access to a student debt management tool that will help employees easily lower payments or find loan forgiveness.

United Way Southwest Louisiana provides My Free Taxes in partnership with the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help qualified filers prepare their tax returns online. To use My Free Taxes or make an appointment with a VITA volunteer, visit unitedwayswla.org/vita or dial 211.