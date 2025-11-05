United Way of Acadiana announces Education Innovation Grant recipients

United Way Lafayette High School

United Way of Acadiana announced the recipients of their 2025-2026 Education Innovation grants, which fund creative, evidence-based projects designed to boost student success and strengthen educational outcomes across Acadiana.

United Way Alice Boucher Elementary

This year, United Way of Acadiana awarded 17 grants totaling nearly $55,000 to local schools and educators and, for the first time, expanded the grant opportunity beyond Lafayette Parish to Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

United Way LPSS Talented Program

United Way Carencro Catholic School

“Education is at the heart of United Way’s mission to make sure every child in Acadiana has the opportunity to thrive,” said Heather Blanchard, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “The Education Innovation Grants allow us to invest in forward-thinking educators and schools who are finding new ways to inspire learning and remove barriers for students across Acadiana.”

United Way Milton Middle

United Way Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary

The Education Innovation Grants support projects that demonstrate measurable impact, creativity, and collaboration within schools and communities. Applications are assessed for their potential to drive long-term educational improvement. Educators throughout the five parishes served are encouraged to sign up for notification to apply for the next grant cycle at Education Innovation Grant Interest Form.

United Way Edgar Martin Middle School

United Way of Acadiana remains committed to improving youth opportunity, community resiliency, financial security, and a healthy community. Through investments like the Education Innovation Grants, United Way of Acadiana continues to unite people and resources to create lasting change in Acadiana. Learn more about this grant program at Education Grants | United Way of Acadiana.

United Way Myrtle Place

United Way James A. Herod Elementary School

This year’s recipients are:

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy High School, Amanda Rideaux: Bringing Leadership to ARCA



Alice Boucher Elementary, Precious Boudreaux: Books for Bobcats – Book Vending Machine



Carencro Catholic School, Carmen Bourque: CCS Robotics Team – Robot Upgrades



Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School, Taylor Wallace & Morgan Mercado: Hands On Social Emotional Learning for Students



Edgar Martin Middle School, Amy Moss: Reading Rams – A School-Wide Approach to Improving Literacy at Edgar Martin



Edgar Martin Middle School, Brittany Pecor: Ram Pulse – Igniting Student Voice & Elevating Teacher Practice



James A. Herod Elementary School, Kristin Moore: Wildcat Outdoor Learning Lab & Zen Garden



Lafayette High School, Diane Soucy: Francofun



LPSS Talented Program, Timothy Gaffga: Piano Accompaniment – Pedestal of the Recital



LPSS Talented Program, Timothy Gaffga: Programs & Fliers for Talented Festival



Milton Middle School, Marcus Harrison: Specialized Seating



Myrtle Place, J. Joy Stalnaker: Building Blocks of Success



St. Martinville Junior High, Rachel Austin: Eagle Incentives



St. Martinville Junior High, Rachel Austin: Santa’s Workshop



W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center, Randy Demette: 1963 Falcon Project – Engine & Transmission



W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center, Ann DuBois: HiSET Drivers Education Initiative



Westgate High School, Jasmin Smith: StoryBuilders: Empowering Struggling Readers Through Project-Based Literature Learning



United Way St. Martinville Junior High

United Way W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center