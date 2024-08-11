Two unrestrained drivers killed in separate Acadiana crashes

Two unrestrained drivers were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in the Acadiana area, according to Louisiana State Police.

St. Landry Parish

On Friday, August 9, 2024, just after 10 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was dispatched to US 167 near Harold Street in Opelousas in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The crash claimed the life of Marquarious Solomon, 23, of Scott. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Solomon, was southbound on US 167. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, and overturned, causing Solomon to be ejected.

Solomon was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials report. Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

St. Martin Parish

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, shortly after 7 a.m., Troop I was dispatched to another single-vehicle crash on LA 347 near Alexandre Hebert Road in St. Martinville. The crash claimed the life of Ridge Belaire, 22, of New Iberia. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Belaire, was southbound on LA 347. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the left, entered a ditch, and overturned, causing Belaire to be ejected, as maintained by State Police.

Belaire, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger, whose restraint use is still under investigation, was transported to an area hospital with major injuries, authorities say. Routine toxicology samples were also collected for analysis.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind the public that wearing a seatbelt drastically decreases the chance of injury or death during a crash. Taking simple precautions such as wearing a seatbelt, following traffic laws, and obeying speed limits increases safety on the roadway.