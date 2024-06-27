Two boil advisories were lifted and one issued in Acadiana

Two boil advisories in St. Landry and Lafayette parishes have been rescinded while a low to no water pressure and boil water advisory

has been issued in Evangeline Parish.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Due to repairs on a flush valve (2 inch main), everyone starting at our wells (2268 Chataignier Rd.) going North, beginning at approximately 9:00 AM on Friday 06/28/24 may experience low to no water pressure. This may take an approximate time of 4 hours for repairs. Once the repairs are made you will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North customers that the boil advisory issued 6/25/24 by LPWDN to its customers on Benoit Rd., La Rue Des Renard Rd., Androcles Rd., Gayle Rd., Lynda St. and Rue Des Miller has been rescinded.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The boil water advisory for Port Barre Water Works District 3 has been rescinded.