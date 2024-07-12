TRAFFIC TALK: Over-turned 18-wheeler on I-10 easbound

First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound.
The interstate is not closed; however, the exit ramp is closed at this time, according to a spokesperson for the Duson Police Department.
No injuries are reported.
KATC has a crew en route.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers