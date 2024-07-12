TRAFFIC TALK: Over-turned 18-wheeler on I-10 easbound

First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound.

The interstate is not closed; however, the exit ramp is closed at this time, according to a spokesperson for the Duson Police Department.

No injuries are reported.

KATC has a crew en route.

