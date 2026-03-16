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Three found dead, including 6-year-old, outside Youngsville

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Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three people dead Sunday in an area just outside Youngsville.

The Advocate reports deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Braxton Guillot Village, where they found an adult man, an adult woman, and a 6-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

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