Three Acadiana educators honored at annual Educator Excellence Gala

ACROSS ACADIANA — Three Acadiana educators were among those honored at the 19th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala.

Brandon Singleton, the principal at Grand Coteau Elementary in St. Landry Parish, was named Louisiana's Elementary Principal of the Year.

Two Acadiana teachers were honored, as well. Ali Angelle from St. Martin Parish was named Louisiana's Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Aaron Beaubouef from Jeff Davis Parish was named Louisiana's Teacher of the Year for the high school division.

A big congratulations to all three educators!

To see the full list of honorees throughout the state, check out the Louisiana Department of Education's release on the event here.