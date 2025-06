The founder of Tampico Restaurant & Cantina has died, according to the family.

Carmen Izaguirre, of Bayou Vista, died at the age of 106.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the heart and soul of Tampico Restaurant — our beloved grandmother, mother, aunt, and friend — at the extraordinary age of 106," the family posted on the restaurant's social media page.

Funeral arrangements are pending.