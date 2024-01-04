SWLA Center for Health Services plans blood drives for National Blood Donors Month

In an effort to support National Blood Donors Month, SWLA Center for Health Services is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host blood drives in the month of January.

"Our nation continues to be plagued with a shortage of blood donations," says Dianna Ross, Director of Community Affairs. "SWLA Center for Health Services is asking our communities to come to any of the four blood donation events this month and help support."

According to Ross, blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Though the need for blood is constant, only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly.

Prior to making a donation, participants are asked to complete a questionnaire that will determine eligibility. Donors will receive free snacks, a free long sleeve t-shirt, and a SWLACHS gift bag.

The dates of the blood drives are listed below.



Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at SWLA Center for Health Services’ Lafayette facility located on 500 Patterson Street Lafayette, LA 70501, from 10am to 2pm.

Tuesday, January 22nd, 2024 at SWLA Center for Health Services’ Oberlin site located on 112 North 6th Street Oberlin, LA 70655 from 10am to 2pm.

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 at SWLA Center for Health Services’ Lake Charles facility located on 2000 Opelousas Street Lake Charles, LA 70601, from 10am to 2pm.

Friday, January 26th, 2024 at the SWLA Center for Health Services’ Crowley facility located at 526 Crowley Rayne Highway Crowley, LA 70526 from 10am to 2pm.

For more information about this event, contact Kayla Barthelemy at (337) 769-9451 ext. 1635, or visit www.swlahealth.org.