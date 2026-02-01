Submissions opening for the 2026 Atchafalaya Basinkeepers Spring Photo Contest

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN — The Atchafalaya Basinkeepers are kicking off their Spring Photo Contest Sunday, looking for photos that showcase the beauty of the Basin.

"Our big fight is for the Basin," said Hannah Bergeron, social media coordinator for the Atchafalaya Basinkeepers. "What we're pushing for is saving and restoring the Basin for all our future generations, but we want people to get outside and really appreciate what we have and take those moments, share them with their friends, their family and just have a connection with the nature around them."

Beginning Feb. 1, you can submit your favorite photos of the Basin for a chance to win prizes and have your work recognized, all while helping to inspire others to appreciate and protect the Basin.

The contest runs through Feb. 10.

You can submit your photos here.