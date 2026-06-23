Stuff the Bus effort underway

The start of school is right around the corner, and United Way of Acadiana is supporting local educators by stocking their classrooms for the upcoming school year via their annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
You can help, and there's more than one way to do it:
You can pick up extra supplies and drop them off at a participating local business or United Way of Acadiana.
You can shop the Amazon Wish List and send supplies directly to UWA (Click here!)
You can donate cash directly to the Stuff the Bus fund (Click here!)
And if you own a business, you can become a drop-off location for supplies (Click here!)
You can continue to drop off supplies through August 6.
Here's a list of drop-off locations:
Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Open Channel
ASH Industries
AwardMaster
Baskin Robbins – Lafayette & Youngsville
Blanchard’s Barbeque
Briley Consulting Group
Cajun Harley-Davidson
Children’s Museum of Acadiana
Cocodrie Collective
Community First Bank (multiple)
Crystalized Fitness
Fidelity Bank
First National Bank of Jeanerette
Goodwill Acadiana (Congress)
Hancock Whitney (various locations)
Kidstrong Acadiana
KLFY
The Look
LA Probation & Parole Office
Lowry’s Printing & Copying
Manuel Builders
Parish Ink (both locations)
Pelican State Credit Union
Pieces of 8
Ragin’ Nutrition
Red’s Health & Racquet Club
Remington College
S1 Technology
Surrey Street Community Health Center
SWLA Center for Health Services
Thrive Therapy
Tuff Shed
United Way of Acadiana
Walk-On’s
232-HELP/Louisiana 211
Acadia Parish
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
Rayne Building & Loan
Iberia Parish
Comfort Inn & Suites
Community First Bank (multiple)
Iberia Comprehensive
Iberia Boys and Girls Club
First National Bank of Jeanerette
Greater Iberia Parish Chamber
Hancock Whitney
Ryan Champagne – All State
St. Martin Parish
Community First Bank (multiple)
Hancock Whitney
Vermilion Parish
Abbeville City Hall
Champagne’s Grocery
Daiquiri Diva’s (Maurice)
Duhon Brothers Oil Co.
Nehemiah Project of Acadiana
VPL – Abbeville Branch
VPL – Kaplan Branch
VPL – Maurice Branch
You can find more info about this effort here.