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Storm damage across Acadiana

DOWNED TREE LA AVE 1
Reggie Dupre
DOWNED TREE LA AVE 1
Posted
and last updated

ACROSS ACADIANA — Here's a look at what damage was left behind by Sunday's storm across Acadiana:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

  • Youngsville - According to Mayor Ken Ritter, power outages caused by the storms also impacted the water plant, leading to low water pressure for many residents. As of 7 p.m., power was restored, but the pressure issue persists. In an update on Facebook, Ritter said "Crews are actively working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible."
  • Lafayette - Downed tree near Louisiana Avenue:
    DOWNED TREE LA AVE 1
    DOWNED TREE LA AVE 2

IBERIA PARISH

IBERIA PARISH STORM DAMAGE UPDATE GFX