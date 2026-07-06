Storm damage across Acadiana

ACROSS ACADIANA — Here's a look at what damage was left behind by Sunday's storm across Acadiana:

LAFAYETTE PARISH



Youngsville - According to Mayor Ken Ritter, power outages caused by the storms also impacted the water plant, leading to low water pressure for many residents. As of 7 p.m., power was restored, but the pressure issue persists. In an update on Facebook, Ritter said "Crews are actively working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible."

Lafayette - Downed tree near Louisiana Avenue:

Reggie Dupre Reggie Dupre

IBERIA PARISH