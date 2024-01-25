Stolen trucks on the rise: Residents urged to remain vigilant

VERMILION PARISH, La. — According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, information has been received that there have been numerous complaints of heavy-duty pickup trucks being stolen in neighboring parishes.

Responding agencies are investigating, "but the community needs to be vigilant in securing their vehicles, such as removing the keys and/or key fobs and locking the doors on your vehicles," says Sheriff Couvillon.

"Unfortunately, in this day and age, it needs to be a must."

If you are the victim of a crime or if you observe a suspicious person or activity, call your local law enforcement agency for assistance.