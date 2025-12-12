St. Martin, Lafayette school districts release winter weather dress codes

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Temperatures are expected to start below freezing across Acadiana on both Monday and Tuesday, December 15–16. To help students stay warm, the Lafayette Parish School System is temporarily allowing students to wear sweatpants on both days.

Students may continue to wear jeans as part of the standard LPSS dress code. Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. has approved the allowance of sweatpants for Monday and Tuesday only, as temperatures are expected to moderate beginning Wednesday.

Families are also reminded of the following cold-weather guidelines:

• Kindergarten through 5th-grade students may wear jackets or coats with hoods.

• Students in grades 6 through 12 may wear jackets or coats, but hoods are not permitted in accordance with district policy.

LPSS appreciates families’ support in ensuring students are appropriately dressed for the weather and ready for learning.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

With freezing temperatures expected on Monday, December 15, St. Martin Parish is relaxing its dress code slightly to help keep everyone warm.

Here’s what students are allowed to wear during the cold weather:

Pre-K–5th Grade :

• Coats/jackets can be any color

• No long coats (no dusters or trench coats)

6th–12th Grade :

· Coats/jackets must be solid colors: black, navy, red, gray, white, or school-specific colors

· No long coats (no dusters or trench coats)

· No hooded sweatshirts

For ALL students :

They are allowing:

· Hoods on coats/jackets, but not allowed to wear inside of buildings

· School-appropriate jeans (no rips/tears) or sweatpants may be worn for extra warmth

· Knit hats can be worn on the bus and outside.

· Knit gloves and scarves can be worn as well.

They will resume their normal dress code policy on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.