SOWELA offers four short-term trainings this spring

SOWELA Technical Community College's Office of Workforce Solutions offers four short-term training options this Spring at various SOWELA locations across Southwest Louisiana. Classes include Dealer’s School, Forklift, EMT or OSHA 30 training. All classes are open to the public.

Lake Charles, LA Trainings

Dealer’s School: The curriculum covers Louisiana gaming rules and regulations, blackjack and craps basics, math interpersonal skills and hands-on training. SOWELA will offer Blackjack and Craps dealer training starting Monday, March 10. The 10-week course meets Monday-Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Must be 21 or older and pass a math test and background check. Testing for math and the background check is on Monday, February 24. The cost is $1,950, and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Class meets at SOWELA’s Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center, 3841 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70615.

Jennings, LA Trainings

OSHA 30 Training: This four-day course helps employees recognize, avoid, abate and prevent health and safety hazards in the workplace. The program also provides information regarding workers' rights, employer responsibilities, and how to file a complaint. Held Monday, February 17, through Thursday, February 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., successful completers earn an OSHA 30 certification. The cost is $50.

Forklift Training: Students learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety and inspection procedures from National Safety Council trainers. Choose from three different class options on Friday, February 7, March 14, or April 11. Class meets from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Successful completers earn a Forklift Certification. The cost is $50.

Both classes are at the SOWELA Morgan Smith site, 2110 North Sherman Street, Jennings, LA 70546.

Leesville, LA Training

Emergency Medical Training (EMT): The class starts February 11 and meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-10 p.m. through June 26. Students learn the emergency medical service system, the role and responsibilities of the Emergency Medical Technician, anatomy, physiology, patient assessment, airway management and basic cardiac life support and more. Training is $900, a $1,350 savings for a limited time. The EMT class is at the SOWELA Lamar Salter site, 15014 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville, LA 71446.

To learn more or register, visit www.sowela.edu/workforce [sowela.edu] . If you have questions, contact SOWELA's Office of Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or email onestop@sowela.edu .

SOWELA is ranked the #1 community college in Louisiana by WalletHub based on Cost & Financing, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes. It also ranks in the top 40% of community colleges nationally.