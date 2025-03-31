Southern Ag Center offers free mental health sessions

The Southern University Ag Center will provide free virtual counseling services to Louisiana residents living in rural communities through its Rural Connections for Rural Resilience program.

The program, which is open to adults, aims to combat alarming mental health trends by providing free teletherapy services to underserved rural communities where access to mental health services is often limited due to geographical barriers.

According to the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), suicide rates are nearly 50% higher in rural areas compared to urban areas.

The program will run on a rolling basis until June 30, 2025, offering eight free counseling sessions with licensed mental health professionals through a collaboration with Soundminds Counseling.

To sign up for the Rural Connections for Resilience program visit, www.suagcenter.com/form/1042 [suagcenter.com].