SoLAcc plans several career fairs for Fall 2024

SoLAcc is announcing a series of career fairs this fall, offering students, alumni, and the public a chance to connect with industry professionals and explore a variety of employment opportunities.

Hosted by SoLAcc’s Career Services, these events provide a platform for networking, learning, and career advancement.

“These career fairs are an incredible opportunity for our students, alumni, and community members to meet face-to-face with businesses eager to connect with talent in Acadiana,” said Toni Celestine, Director of Career & Testing Services at SoLAcc. “We’re committed to providing a platform where our attendees can explore a wide range of career paths and gain valuable insights that will help shape their professional futures.”

Here are the details:

Practical Nursing Career Fair

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: Ville Platte Campus, 1124 Vocational Dr., Ville Platte

This fair is tailored for students pursuing a career in practical nursing, offering a chance to connect with healthcare professionals and explore job openings in the field.

Nursing and Allied Health Fair

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

Students interested in Nursing and Allied Health are invited to engage with employers in the healthcare sector. This event provides insights into job opportunities and career development within these vital areas of healthcare.

BITS & STEM Career Fair

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

This event is focused on students in BITS (Business, IT, and Technical Studies) and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), including fields like Automotive, Diesel Repair, Electrician, Electronics, HVAC, IT, and Welding. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry leaders and explore career paths in these high-demand fields.

Liberal Arts and Humanities Career Fair

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Devalcourt Auditorium, 320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette

This fair is designed for students in Liberal Arts and Humanities disciplines. Attendees will have the chance to network with employers from a variety of industries, explore diverse career paths, and learn about opportunities for further study and professional development.