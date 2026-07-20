SoLAcc, LEDA team up to host industrial hiring event

South Louisiana Community College and Lafayette Economic Development Authority plan to host the Industrial Trades Career & Hiring Event on Wednesday, August 19.

The event, which organizers say will bring together more than 50 employers and workforce resource organizations for the largest free hiring event in Lafayette dedicated to skilled trades professionals, is set for 9 a.m. until noon.

The event s free and open to the public, and will be held in the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

More than 50 employers and workforce resource organizations will be on-site and actively recruiting for careers in construction, manufacturing, offshore, and other industrial trades. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers seeking to fill high-demand positions, organizers say.

"This is a great opportunity for skilled tradespeople to connect directly with employers and explore a wide range of career opportunities," said Nancy Roy, Executive Director of Workforce Student Services & Operations for SoLAcc. "Industrial employers continue to have a strong demand for skilled workers, and this event helps connect job seekers with rewarding careers right here in Acadiana."

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. While pre-registration is available, it is not required.