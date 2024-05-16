SoLAcc issues details on glitch with nursing applications

After receiving some calls from frustrated folks who had tried to apply for a nursing program at SoLAcc, we reached out to the college.

Today we've received a detailed response about the situation, including what the plans are to try to correct what happened and a formal apology.

Several prospective students said their applications weren't processed and they were getting conflicting information from the college about what happened and how the breakdown is being addressed.

Here's what school officials tell us:

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) has identified an error in our Practical Nursing (PN) application review process for Fall 2024.

The College has diligently worked to identify and evaluate the applicants who were initially overlooked. To accommodate the additional qualified students, we have taken the following measures:



Expansion of the Lafayette Campus Cohort: The Practical Nursing cohort at our Lafayette Campus for the Fall 2024 semester has added additional resources to accommodate its full capacity.

New Cohort at Abbeville Campus: We are introducing a second cohort of the Practical Nursing program at our Abbeville Campus for the Fall 2024 semester.

Placement at Outerlying Campuses: Qualifying students have also been placed in our Practical Nursing (PN) programs across SoLAcc's outerlying campuses, with consideration to their home addresses.

Furthermore, the College has manually re-verified the status of students who were originally deemed ineligible for the program based on entrance criteria, such as placement scores, to ensure the integrity of our admissions process.

We are sincerely sorry for any confusion.

If you applied and still have questions about what's happening with your application, you should call the Nursing Division's main number: (337) 521-9628.

