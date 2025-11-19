SoLAcc Awarded $2.3 Million to Expand Programs for Rural Students

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) has been awarded a five-year, $2.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand educational opportunity and student success across Acadiana’s rural parishes.

The project, SOARR: Supporting Opportunities and Accessibility for Rural Residents, is funded through the Strengthening Institutions Program. Over the next five years, SoLAcc will broaden academic offerings, enhance student support, and invest in long-term systems that help students stay on track and reach their goals.

Through SOARR, the College will expand several programs, helping residents access high-quality education and training close to home. Programs impacted include the PN to RN program at the New Iberia Campus, the Electrician Dual-Enrollment program at the Crowley Campus, the Diesel-Powered Equipment Technology program in Opelousas, and the Industrial Marine Electronics program in Franklin. It will also launch a new Construction Management program in St. Martinville.

The initiative also includes:



Establishing Student Central, a one-stop resource hub that simplifies admissions, advising, and financial aid

Modernizing SoLAcc’s data systems to improve communication and decision-making

Creating a permanent student emergency aid endowment to provide timely support when unforeseen challenges arise

“This grant strengthens our ability to meet students where they are,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc. “It expands access to education, builds up our rural campuses, and helps ensure that more people across Acadiana can learn and work right here at home.”

The SOARR Project will also enhance the College’s internal capacity through data modernization, professional development, and sustainability planning—ensuring these improvements continue well beyond the life of the grant.

“SOARR is about building opportunity that lasts,” said Dr. Andre Perez, Associate Vice Chancellor for External Affairs and Strategic Initiatives and the project’s director. “By strengthening our programs, technology, and student resources, we’re creating a stronger foundation for every learner who walks through our doors.”

The project period runs from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2030.

SoLAcc is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. The college serves approximately 12,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications.