Snow from above: We've got some drone shots of Acadiana

This week's snowfall was an anomaly for Acadiana, and a great opportunity for everyone to capture pictures and videos.

We've pulled together some pictures and videos taken from the air, which bring another perspective of Acadiana's Snow Day.

Our photojournalist Taylor Bonin took this drone footage on Tuesday:

Weather drone January 21

Weather Drone 2

Stadium Scopes took some pictures of Cajun Field:

Here are some pictures of Vermilion Parish, in the Maurice area, courtesy of Lee "Woody" Wood:

Vermilion Parish aerial snow pictures

Some drone footage from Historic Opelousas:

Some really cool footage from our neighbors to the east: