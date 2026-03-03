SLEMCO’s Operation Round-Up Program to Award First Responder Grants: SLEMCO Customers to Select Recipients

Five first-responder organizations in Acadiana will receive grants of up to $10,000 each, from the company’s customer-funded Operation Round-Up program this Spring.

Any law enforcement agency or fire department headquartered in one of the parishes SLEMCO serves, that holds a non-profit 501(c)(3) status can participate and submit a grant application. The deadline to apply is April 1st at 4:30 pm through www.slemco.com.

"Funds must be used for a particular project – not a general fund. Need bullet-proof vests or fire suits? Your law enforcement agency or fire department can apply for up to $10,000 to fund them – as long as you have a non-profit 501(c)3 arm that operates within your organization. We know first-hand that specialized equipment, apparatus, training, etc is often hard to come by when budgets are tight," a release states.

"On behalf of our SLEMCO customers who voluntarily participate in Operation Round-Up, we hope to help local first responders get access to more of what they need to serve our communities and be safe while doing it. Recipients will be selected by SLEMCO customers who will vote via the company’s website May 1st through May 22nd. Winners will be announced on May 26th," the release continues.

Since 1995, SLEMCO customers have allowed their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar, allowing small change (average yearly donation is $6 per customer) to make a big difference in the lives of real people right here in Acadiana.

The mission of the SLEMCO Electric Foundation has always been to assist those who fall through the cracks – making too much to qualify for public assistance and not enough to really make ends meet. To date, some 5,158 fully-vetted individuals and organizations have received a total of $8.6 million in grants since the program began in 1995.

SLEMCO provides electric power to 120,000 homes and businesses in Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes.