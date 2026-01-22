SLEMCO releases info on upcoming weather

SLEMCO is providing some information about their preps for the wintry weather headed our way.

"SLEMCO has put numerous plans into place prior to predicted subfreezing and icy conditions this weekend and early next week, to make certain crews are ready to handle any possible power outages. Though most weather predictions place most of the worst weather north of Acadiana as of now, parts of SLEMCO’s service area – particular our northernmost region – could be affected by ice buildup on power lines and tree limbs," a release states. "Starting Saturday, temperatures are expected to plummet as Winter Storm Fern moves to the south, bringing snow, sleet and/or rain along with it. Once temperatures drop below freezing, ice will be the biggest challenge for power companies throughout the State."

“Last year’s snowstorm actually caused very few outages,” explains SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent. “That’s because the snow didn’t build up on power lines or tree limbs. The real problem is when rain on power lines and tree limbs freezes quickly and begins to accumulate and build. Ice is very heavy and is typically what brings down trees, branches and power lines.”

“The ice storm in early 2024 brought down some of our power lines all the way to coastal Vermilion Parish, mostly from ice-coated trees falling onto our lines,” she continues. “Fortunately, the ice isn’t expected to push that far south this time, but we are preparing for it anyway, just in case.”

SLEMCO has taken several steps to prepare for possible weather-related outages:

· maximized the number of in-house field crews on-call to be available to be dispatched for power restoration

· placed contractor crews on stand-by to assist with power restoration

· adjusted electric control devices to optimize performance, based on forecasted temperatures

· reviewed historical substation feeder load data to determine which feeders are most likely to become heavily loaded with power consumption due to heating equipment, and have pre-planned options for backfeeding, should the need arise

· made certain all equipment that is cold-weather sensitive has been re-checked and maintained to maximize proper performance during outage restoration. This includes everything from vehicles to small equipment to hydraulics

· planned for major outage communications via SLEMCO’s Facebook page several times a day

Once the ice storm has passed through SLEMCO’s service area, and SLEMCO customers all have power, contractors will be released and a team of SLEMCO line workers will likely travel to other hard-hit areas of the State to help restore power in sister electric cooperative territory.

Outages can be reported by calling SLEMCO at 1-888-275-3626 or customers can login to their SmartHub accounts to report outages. Downed power lines should always be considered energized. Don’t go near them. Contact us at 1-888-275-3626.