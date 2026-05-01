SLEMCO members can vote for grants now

Through SLEMCO's Operation Round-Up program, five local first-responder organizations will receive grants of up to $10,000 each — and SLEMCO customers will choose who receives them.

Voting is open May 1st through May 22nd at slemco.com/first-responder-grants/. You can also use the QR code provided to access the voting platform.

Funds for the grants come directly from SLEMCO customers who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar. Every SLEMCO customer can cast one vote and help decide which five organizations receive funding.

To vote, simply have your account number handy, then go to slemco.com/first-responder-grants to cast your vote. You can find your account number on your monthly bill or by logging into your SmartHub account.

This year, twelve outstanding organizations applied and qualified for funding:

• Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Department

• Acadia/Evangeline Fire Protection District

• Broussard Fire Department

• Cajun F.O.O.L.S.

• Coulee Croche Firefighters Association

• Duson Volunteer Fire Department

• Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Iberia Parish Fire District Association

• Judice Volunteer Fire Department

• Mire Volunteer Fire Department

• Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department

• Ville Platte Volunteer Fire Department

Before you vote, you can take a few minutes to read about each organization and what they’re hoping to accomplish with the grant funding at slemco.com/first-responder-grants/.

"First responders show up for us every day, and this is our chance to show up for them," a release states.

Since 1995, a large majority of SLEMCO customers have volunteered to round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar — an average of just $6 a year — with the goal of giving back to both individuals and worthy causes that for whatever reason, fall through the cracks of other funding sources. The impact has been extraordinary. To date, more than 5,158 individuals and organizations have received a total of $8.6 million in grants, all made possible by the generosity of everyday SLEMCO customers right here in Acadiana who donate pennies each month.

"Working together to improve the lives of families and communities is what being a cooperative like SLEMCO is all about. We can accomplish much more together than we can as individuals," the release states.

SLEMCO provides electric power to 120,000 homes and businesses in Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes.

SLEMCO Operation Round Up First Responder Grant Voting Platform: