SLCC plans celebrations for Community College Week

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) has announced plans to celebrate Community College Week, April 1 to 5, 2024. During this week, SLCC will be highlighting its programs, its staff, and the opportunities that community colleges provide to students throughout the Acadiana region and the nation.

The week will include a Lafayette Campus Preview Day on April 3. Prospective students and their families can learn about academic programs, admissions, and financial aid opportunities. SLCC Chancellor Dr. Vincent June will kick off the day at 9 am in the Devalcourt Lobby, followed by tours of the college's Mobile Career Unit, Mobile Simulator and more.

“This is an opportunity for high school seniors to learn about our campus environment,” according to Delilah Journet, Director of Admissions & Recruiting. “We want them to get a real understanding of the SLCC experience. Faculty, staff, and students will be on hand to provide guidance and answer questions about everything from admissions to workforce programs and financial aid.”

The Student Showcase, an opportunity for SLCC students to showcase their skills and demonstrate the technology and training available at the college, will also be held on the Lafayette campus April 3 from 10 am to 1 pm.

"We are excited to host this event and showcase the incredible work our students have accomplished,” said Courtney Metz, Assistant Dean of Nursing Programs, and Chair of the Showcase event. "This event provides a valuable opportunity for the public, potential students, and local businesses to see the high-quality education and training our students receive, which prepares them for success in their future careers."

The culinary department will showcase its talents, along with demonstrations from virtual reality (Z Space), electricians, criminal justice, the arts and more. The National Guard will be in attendance with a fun jump, as well as Acadian Ambulance and the Blood Bank.

"Preview Day and Student Showcase are excellent events to demonstrate the hands-on college programs available at SLCC, across our region, and right in our students’ backyards. This entire week is a testament to the transformative power of education and the profound impact it has on our communities," expressed Dr. June.

A variety of events are planned throughout the week at all SLCC campuses:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Acadian Campus (Crowley)

Gulf Area (Abbeville) Campus

4/1 - No Fooling at SLCC: Knowing the Truth About Financial Aid

4/2 - Director Stokes' Bayou Bash - Food, games, music & swag

4/3 - Rising To Success & Popcorn Day

4/4 - Why Are You Here? - Visit from Career Services

Evangeline (St. Martinville) Campus

4/1 - No Fooling at SLCC: Knowing the Truth About Financial Aid

4/2 - Snowball Day

4/3 - Rising To Success & Popcorn Day

4/4 - Why Are You Here? - Visit from Career Services

Lafayette Campus

4/3 - Student Showcase - SLCC students display their skills and showcase the cutting-edge technology and training available at the college.

4/3 - Preview Day - Explore programs with Deans & Directors

New Iberia Campus

4/4 - Snowballs for Success

All Campuses