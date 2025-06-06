Sheriff warns of upsurge in scams

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory is warning area residents of two recent scams that have surfaced in our area: the Microsoft scam and Louisiana DMV scam.

In the Microsoft scam victims have reported receiving a phone call from Microsoft in reference to their computer. The scammer may state the computer is infected, locked or has a security issue. For payment the caller may ask for financial information for payment, or transactions with a gift card or green dot card. This scam can also involve unsolicited emails or pop up messages on your computer.

In the Louisiana DMV scam, victims are receiving text messages that claim to be from the Louisiana DMV demanding payment for a traffic ticket with instructions to click a link for payment.

“Scammers often use fear to pressure you into making a quick decision,” stated Sheriff Stitch Guillory. “Don’t let their urgency force you to make a decision, always hang up and find ways to verify the information they are giving you. These criminals are constantly changing their tactics to catch new victims, it’s important to always stay alert and cautious when it comes to someone asking you for your banking information or payment using gift cards, prepaid cards, or anything unusual."

Here's some info from State Police on the DMV scam:

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) are alerting residents about another text message scam that has the potential to steal personal information and charge unnecessary fees. In the latest iteration of the scam, many Louisiana residents have received text messages claiming the recipient has an “outstanding traffic ticket” and must pay a fee or face repercussions. The OMV recommends that customers ignore and delete such messages.

The Louisiana OMV offers the following tips to help residents avoid scams:

· DO NOT click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source

· DO NOT respond or send your personal information via text

· Delete all suspicious texts and emails and report them to reportfraud.ftc.gov

· Exercise caution with all communications you receive from anonymous sources

· Confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source

· Keep an eye out for signs of scams (rewards, vague URLs, incorrect grammar)

The Louisiana OMV does not send text messages or emails threatening prosecution for traffic or fee violations. To process legitimate online services safely and securely, Louisiana residents can visit the official OMV website at www.expresslane.org.

AARP has a good listing of current scams, as well as tips to avoid being scammed. You can check it out here.