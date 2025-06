Second Harvest feeding programs

Second Harvest Food Bank is participating in the 2025 Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows; Acadiana programs are in bold.



Site & Address

Operating Dates & Days

Meals & Times Served

Hillcrest Recreation Center

2808 Hillcrest Drive

Lake Charles LA 70605

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Trinity Christian Community

3908 Joliet St

New Orleans LA 70118

6/2/2025 to 8/8/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 8:45 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Marine Baptist Church

3034 Andover

Jefferson LA 70121

6/9/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club Westbank

900 10th St

Gretna LA 70053

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Total Community Action

1500 Lafreniere Street

New Orleans LA 70122

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Excite All Stars

4949 Bullard Avenue, Suite A

New Orleans LA 70128

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

The Roots of Music

1020 N Prieur St

New Orleans LA 70116

6/4/2025 to 8/7/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Afternoon Snack 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

McMillan Rec Center

343 Goos Street

Lake Charles LA 70601

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Jonah Group

1009 Wilker Neal Avenue

New Orleans LA 70003

6/2/2025 to 6/27/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library: Grand Caillou

200 Badau Drive

Dulac LA 70353

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Tuesday only

Morning Snack 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Terrebonne Library -East Houma Branch

778 Grand Caillou Road

Houma LA 70363

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Thursday only

Morning Snack 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Parish Library Gibson Library

6363 S Bayou Black Drive

Gibson LA 70356

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Tuesday only

Morning Snack 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Library - Main Branch Summer Feeding

151 Library Drive

Houma LA 70360

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Wednesday only

Morning Snack 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Lafayette Public Library

301 W. Congress

Lafayette LA 70501

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Afternoon Snack 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Lafourche Parish Library Bayou Blue Branch

198 Mazera Street

Houma LA 70364

6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Afternoon Snack 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Terrebonne Parish Libary - North Branch

4130 West Park Avenue

Gray LA 70359

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Tuesday only Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Morning Snack 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Library - Bayou Dularge Branch

837 Bayou Dularge Road

Houma LA 70363

6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025

Monday Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Morning Snack 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Raceland Library

177 Recreation Drive

Raceland LA 70394

6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Thibodeaux Library Summer Feeding

705 West 5th Street

Thibodeaux LA 70301

6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Lyfe of Dance

1616 Fats Domino Avenue

New Orleans LA 70117

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 7:45 AM - 8:45 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Men and Women of Dynamism

2529 General Meyer

New Orleans LA 70114

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM







Bridge Ministries of Acadiana

512 N University Ave

Lafayette LA 70501

6/9/2025 to 7/24/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Breakfast 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Thrive

3600 Desire Parkway

New Orleans LA 70126

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Morning Snack 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Imani Works

6930 Martin Drive

New Orleans LA 70126

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM

Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center

4300 S. Board Street

New Orleans LA 70125

6/2/2025 to 7/31/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Afternoon Snack 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Ballerinas of the Bayou

2901 General DeGaulle Dr.

New Orleans LA 70114

6/4/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Jackie Boys and Girls Club Summer Feeding

1000 Marie Antoinette

Lafayette LA 70506

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Donald Ray Recreation Center

1619 Cessford St.

Lake Charles LA 70601

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

College Oaks

3618 Ernest St.

Lake Charles LA 70605

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Henry Heights Recreation Center

3600 Louisiana Ave.

Lake Charles LA 70605

6/2/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia

430 E Pershing St,

New Iberia LA 70560

6/2/2025 to 7/31/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Boys and Girls Club of Opelousas

814 E Laurent St.

Opelousas LA 70570

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Boys and Girls Club

1120 S Broad St

New Orleans, LA 70125

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Operation Pathway 8501 I-10 Service Rd.

New Orleans, LA 70127

6/9/2025 to 7/17/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Breakfast 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM

Ellis Marsalis Center For Music

1901 Bartholomew St

New Orleans, LA 70117

6/2/2025 to 7/2/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 8:45 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM







Youth Empowerment Project- Hayne

12000 HAYNE BLVD

New Orleans, LA 70128

6/2/2025 to 6/26/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

New Orleans Public Library Mid City Branch

4140 Canal St.

New Orleans LA 70119

6/2/2025 to 7/31/2025

Monday – Thursday Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Afternoon Snack 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Town of Melville (Town Hall) -- NC

1105 First St

Melville LA 13533

6/16/2025 to 7/28/2025

Monday

Lunch 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Boys & Girls Club - Abbeville (Summer Feeding)

301 AA Comeaux Memorial Dr.

Abbeville LA 70510

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club of West End

1200 Field St

New Iberia LA 70560

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

St. Anthony Catholic Church Summer Feeding

615 Edison St.

Lafayette LA 70501

6/9/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Wednesday, Friday

Closed on 7/4/2025

Breakfast 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Lunch 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM

NORD Cut Off

6600 Belgrade St.

New Orleans LA 70131

6/2/2025 to 7/24/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

NORD Treme

900 N. Villere St.

New Orleans LA 70116

6/2/2025 to 7/24/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

NORD Milne Center

5420 Franklin Ave

New Orleans LA 70122

6/2/2025 to 7/24/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Youth Empowerment Project Oretha Castle Haley

1529 Oretha Castle

6/2/2025 to 6/26/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

My Coding Class

800 Race St.

New Orleans LA 70130

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Wilson Academy

7521 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans LA 70126

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Central City Library

2020 Jackson Ave.

New Orleans LA 70113

6/2/2025 to 8/14/2025

Monday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Afternoon Snack 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Community Works Tonti

1651 N. Tonti

New Orleans LA 70119

6/2/2025 to 6/20/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Breakfast 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Glam U

1001 Harrison Ave.

New Orleans LA 70124

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

A's and Aces at Atkinson Stern

4025 South Saratoga

New Orleans LA 70115

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

New Hope Summer Enrichment

1807 Rev. John

6/6/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Passion Dance Center

3117 St. Roch Ave.

New Orleans LA 70122

6/9/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

LYFE of Dance Teen Summer Experience

1333 S. Carrollton Ave.

New Orleans LA 70118

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library South Regional

4377 Bayouside Dr.

Houma LA 70363

6/5/2025 to 7/31/2025

Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Louisiana Council of Resources Marion

4801 Marion Maid Drive

New Orleans LA 70128

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Louisiana Council of Resources North Claiborne

1659 N. Claiborne Ave

New Orleans LA 70116

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 8:45 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Concerned Citizens of Gibson - NC

6357 South Bayou Black Drive

Gibson LA 70356

6/3/2025 to 7/31/2025

Tuesday - Thursday

Closed on 6/19/2025

Morning Snack 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

A's and Aces Joe Brown

5601 Read Blvd.

New Orleans LA 70127

6/2/2025 to 7/18/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Royal Outreach

8550 Curran Blvd.

New Orleans LA 70127

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:45 AM - 9:45 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Girard Park Recreation Center Summer Feeding

500 Girard Park

Lafayette LA 70503

6/9/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

STEM Heads

5601 Read Blvd.

New Orleans LA 70127

6/9/2025 to 7/25/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Morning Snack 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Randy Prather Boys and Girls Club Summer Feeding

1120 W. Hutchinson Ave

Crowley La 70526

6/2/2025 to 8/1/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:15 AM - 9:15 AM

Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Concepts of Education NORD Stallings

4300 St. Claude Ave.

New Orleans LA 70117

6/2/2025 to 7/11/2025

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025

Breakfast 8:15 AM - 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM