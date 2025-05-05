School systems are keeping their eyes on the skies

Here's what we're hearing from Acadiana school systems about the stormy weather forecast for this week:

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish will be monitoring the weather closely. We will participate in the National Weather Center call tomorrow morning and will advise regarding any school closures or cancellation of events after that call.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia is monitoring the developing situation closely. We intend to participate in the 10 AM briefing scheduled for Tuesday morning with the National Weather Center - Lake Charles. We will have better data to make projections after that time.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

From LPSS: The National Weather Service – Lake Charles and local meteorologists are forecasting significant rainfall starting Tuesday evening, with the heaviest rain expected overnight into Wednesday morning. Flooding is possible due to already swollen rivers and tributaries. School will be in session on Tuesday, but all Tuesday evening events are postponed and will be rescheduled. No decision has been made yet about school on Wednesday. An updated forecast will be available Tuesday morning. Families will be notified no later than noon on Tuesday via J-Campus and LPSS social media.