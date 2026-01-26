School openings for Tuesday

Here is what we have from Acadiana school systems and schools about class on Tuesday, January 27.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish School System schools will be open on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by around 10 a.m., and winds are expected to be relatively calm. Our teams have been checking conditions at schools, and all buildings are ready for students. Water, electricity, and heating systems are fully operational, and schools will be warm. Bus drivers will make sure buses are warmed up before students board. To help limit time in the cold, families are encouraged to stay with their child in their vehicle while waiting for the bus when possible. If your child walks to the bus stop, families are asked to keep students inside for as long as possible while still arriving at the stop on time. Once students arrive at school, they will go straight inside, and no outdoor activities will be held while temperatures remain below freezing. Students may continue wearing sweatpants for the remainder of the week. We recommend dressing children in layers. Coats, knit caps, and gloves of any color are allowed under the LPSS Uniform Policy. Keeping students safe, warm, and comfortable is our priority, while also making sure learning continues and students stay on track academically.

--

