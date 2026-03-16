School closed Monday after Vandalism at St. Mary Parish Campus

FRANKLIN, La. — A St. Mary Parish elementary school is closed Monday following vandalism discovered over the weekend.

According to a post on the St. Mary Parish School District’s Facebook page, W.P. Foster Elementary School was vandalized. Because of the incident, students will shift to virtual learning for the day.

District officials said Monday, March 16, will be a stay-home virtual learning day for students, while faculty and staff are still expected to report to campus as scheduled.

Authorities have not released details about the extent or type of vandalism reported at the school.