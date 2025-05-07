School back in session? Here's what we know

As school systems announce their plans for classes on Thursday, May 8, we will post that information here.

Here's what we have so far:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announces that all schools and district offices will resume normal operations on Thursday, May 8, 2025. All students and LPSS employees should report to their respective campuses as scheduled. We are grateful that the recent flooding in our area was not as severe as initially anticipated. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always our top priority when evaluating potential weather impacts, and we sincerely appreciate the community’s patience and understanding throughout this process. Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. offered the following statement: "We have remained in close communication with the National Weather Service and local meteorologists throughout this weather event. While additional rain showers are expected in the coming days, we’ve been advised that they are not expected to cause any further flooding issues. With this reassurance, and after careful assessment, we are confident in safely reopening all LPSS schools and offices on Thursday." Students are reminded to bring all completed assignments with them when they return to school tomorrow. We look forward to a smooth and safe return to campus for all members of the LPSS community.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

After reviewing the latest weather conditions and updated forecasts, the school closure for Thursday, May 8th, has been canceled. Classes will resume and follow a normal schedule.