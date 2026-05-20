List: Sandbag locations in Acadiana

Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana:

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

· B.O.M Fire Station

· Grand Marais Fire Station

· Coteau Fire Station

· Delcambre water tower

· Loreauville City Park

· Lydia Fire Station

· Jeanerette at Fire Department

· Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

CITY OF NEW IBERIA

Due to anticipated weather impacts in the next few days, the City of New Iberia will have sand and sandbags available to the public at the Acadian Ballpark (401 N Landry Drive) starting Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Please bring a shovel and prepare to fill your own sandbags. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Starting at 9 am Thursday, May 21, 2026, the sandbag distribution sites listed below will be activated. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Normally, it takes only 6 bags to secure a door. Sandbags will be available at the following location:



Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Coteau Holmes Park -1514 Coteau Holmes Hwy. St Martinville

Sandbags will be available:



Thursday (05/21/26): 9 am till 6 pm

Friday (05/22/26) : 6 am till 6 pm

Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808 or (337) 394-2800.