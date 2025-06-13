Sand Bags available

Some Acadiana parishes are announcing sand bagging stations that are open in case folks need them this weekend because of the rain.
Here's what we have so far; we'll update as we learn about other locations. If you don't see your location here but want it included, please forward the info to news@katctv.com
IBERIA PARISH
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:
BOM Fire Station
Grand Marais Fire Station
Coteau Fire Station
Delcambre Water Tower
Loreauville City Park
Lydia Fire Station
Jeanerette Fire Department
Rynella Fire Department
Shovels are not provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.