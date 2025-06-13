Sand Bags available

Some Acadiana parishes are announcing sand bagging stations that are open in case folks need them this weekend because of the rain.

Here's what we have so far; we'll update as we learn about other locations. If you don't see your location here but want it included, please forward the info to news@katctv.com

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

BOM Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre Water Tower

Loreauville City Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette Fire Department

Rynella Fire Department

Shovels are not provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.