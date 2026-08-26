Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to temporarily close for alligator harvest Sept. 2-9

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 2-9 until noon each day to hold its annual controlled alligator harvest. After noon each day, the public will be allowed to enter the refuge and utilize recreational areas until official sunset.

The delayed openings will be in effect each day or until alligator trappers have used their tags for this controlled harvest.

Rockefeller Refuge spans 26 miles of coastal Louisiana in Cameron and Vermilion parishes, provides recreational fishing opportunities for crabs, shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, largemouth bass and other species. Rockefeller is one of the most biologically diverse wildlife areas in the nation and attracts over 100,000 visitors annually.

Visit the LDWF website for more information on Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.