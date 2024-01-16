LIST: Roads closed due to winter weather conditions

Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) crews continue to apply salt and de-icing materials to bridges across the state; however, staff and Motorist Assistance Patrol personnel on the roadways have reported deteriorating road conditions and poor driving conditions throughout the state.

According to DOTD, "Because of the deteriorating conditions, it is advised that no one drives unless absolutely necessary. If you must drive, take the responsibility to ensure you and others are safe."

DOTD urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. If you must drive, check 511la.org for roadway conditions. For winter driving tips, click here.

The following Acadiana roadways are closed due to current weather conditions:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

According to Lafayette Parish Communication District, the following roads in Lafayette are closed due to hazardous conditions:



Click here to view a map, created by Lafayette Consolidated Government GIS Staff, of additional road closures in Lafayette Parish.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Due to rapidly deteriorating road conditions, Interstate 49 northbound at La. 10 (Lebeau) is closed to the traveling public, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. To travel north, motorists are advised to detour utilizing La. 10 to U.S. 71.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

According to DOTD officials, Interstate 10 is now closed in the east and westbound direction from La. 415 (Lobdell) to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

ST. MARY PARISH

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, as of 2 am, the Hwy 90 Overpass at Charenton Canal has ice on it. DOTD has been notified.

VERMILION PARISH

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, as of 2 am, at LA 92, near Bowie Road in Maurice, the bridge is starting to develop ice.

CALCASIEU PARISH

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Interstate 210 bridge from Interstate 10 to Exit 3 has been closed in both directions until further notice due to freezing conditions. Eastbound motorist are advised to take I-10 eastbound to I-210 westbound. Westbound motorist can access I-210 up to Exit 3 near the bridge.