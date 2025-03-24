Road closures related to weather

Here are the road closures we've found related to this morning's weather:
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
From Jennings Police AS OF 8 AM MONDAY: Due to multiple trees and powerlines down in the city we ask that all non-essential travel be limited. Reminder all traffic lights that are out must be treated as a 4 way stop.
Essential travel only in the following areas due to road blockage:
N Cutting near Lyon's Market
N Cutting near Plaquemine
Winnie/Allen
Main near Ward
500 blk Granger
Clara near Hwy 26
Louise near 2nd
Crews are working diligently to clear the roadway and we will be updating as progress is made.