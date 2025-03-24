Road closures related to weather

Here are the road closures we've found related to this morning's weather:

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

From Jennings Police AS OF 8 AM MONDAY : Due to multiple trees and powerlines down in the city we ask that all non-essential travel be limited. Reminder all traffic lights that are out must be treated as a 4 way stop.

Essential travel only in the following areas due to road blockage:

N Cutting near Lyon's Market

N Cutting near Plaquemine

Winnie/Allen

Main near Ward

500 blk Granger

Clara near Hwy 26

Louise near 2nd

Crews are working diligently to clear the roadway and we will be updating as progress is made.