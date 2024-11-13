Watch Now
Road closures in Acadiana

Below is a list of roads that have closed in Acadiana due to flash flooding.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

  • Lafayette
    • Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Eraste Landry
    • Ambassador Caffery in front of iHop
  • Scott
    • Mustang and Pinto east of Appaloosa
    • 2400 Dulles
    • All of OST (Old Spanish Trail)
    • Sunset/Perez
    • Vincent/ Perez
    • Cheyenne Cir at Cheyenne Dr
    • Anna/ Marie/ Winbourne
    • Willow at Pecan Grove
    • Renaud/Roger
    • Rue Bon Secours
    • Alfred
    • Harold Gauthe between HoJo and Safelite
    • St. Mary is holding water but not closed
