Road closures in Acadiana

Below is a list of roads that have closed in Acadiana due to flash flooding.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Lafayette
- Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Eraste Landry
- Ambassador Caffery in front of iHop
- Scott
- Mustang and Pinto east of Appaloosa
- 2400 Dulles
- All of OST (Old Spanish Trail)
- Sunset/Perez
- Vincent/ Perez
- Cheyenne Cir at Cheyenne Dr
- Anna/ Marie/ Winbourne
- Willow at Pecan Grove
- Renaud/Roger
- Rue Bon Secours
- Alfred
- Harold Gauthe between HoJo and Safelite
- St. Mary is holding water but not closed