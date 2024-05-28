Watch Now
Road closures and power outages in Acadiana

Posted at 5:20 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 18:53:10-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — As severe weather moves through Acadiana, updates on road conditions and power outages will be posted as soon as the information becomes available.

In Lafayette, North University Avenue at the Underpass flooded and police had to block off the area. The underpass has since been re-opened to all vehicle traffic.

Links to power outages, traffic conditions, and other information:

Here are the outages being reported by Acadiana's utility companies as of 5 pm Tuesday:

Acadia Parish

  • Slemco: 4 customers without power.
  • CLECO: 1 customers without power.
  • Entergy: 5 customers without power.

Evangeline Parish

  • Slemco: 2 customers without power.
  • CLECO: 8 customers without power.

Iberia Parish

  • Slemco: No reported outages.
  • CLECO: No reported outages.
  • Entergy: 1 customer without power.

Jeff Davis Parish

  • CLECO: 1 customer without power.
  • Entergy: 25 customers without power.

Lafayette Parish

  • Slemco: 1 customer without power.
  • CLECO: No reported outages.
  • Entergy: 125 customers without power.
  • LUS: LUS is predicting outages for 85 customers.

St. Landry Parish

  • Slemco: 2 customer without power.
  • CLECO: 1 customer without power.
  • Entergy: 739 customers without power.

St. Martin Parish

  • Slemco: 1 customer without power.
  • CLECO: 1 customer without power.
  • Entergy: 161 customers without power.

St. Mary Parish

  • CLECO: 6 customer without power.

Vermilion Parish

  • Slemco: 2 customers without power.
  • CLECO: No reported outages.
  • Entergy: 617 customers without power.
