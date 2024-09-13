Resources: Where to find help

Everyone needs a little help at one time or another - and after a storm that's even more true.

Here are some resources available for folks in Acadiana who need help:

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is coordinating the opening of points of distribution (PODs) in areas with impacts from Hurricane Francine and where major power outages continue. The sites will provide basic commodities (bottled water, meals ready to eat (MREs) and ice to the public. The sites will continue in operation until power outages improve.

Beginning at 12pm Friday:

Morgan City Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St., Morgan City

Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation Dr., Montegut

Little Caillou Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 Highway 56, Chauvin

Living Word Church, 1916 LA 311, Schreiber

Bayou Blue Fire Department- Central Station, 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma

(***The PODs will be in operation from 8am until 6pm this weekend***)

Find more updates related to Hurricane Francine at emergency.la.gov [emergency.la.gov].