Resources: Where to find help

Everyone needs a little help at one time or another - and after a storm that's even more true.
Here are some resources available for folks in Acadiana who need help:
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is coordinating the opening of points of distribution (PODs) in areas with impacts from Hurricane Francine and where major power outages continue. The sites will provide basic commodities (bottled water, meals ready to eat (MREs) and ice to the public. The sites will continue in operation until power outages improve.
Beginning at 12pm Friday:
Morgan City Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St., Morgan City
Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma
Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation Dr., Montegut
Little Caillou Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 Highway 56, Chauvin
Living Word Church, 1916 LA 311, Schreiber
Bayou Blue Fire Department- Central Station, 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
(***The PODs will be in operation from 8am until 6pm this weekend***)
Find more updates related to Hurricane Francine at emergency.la.gov [emergency.la.gov].
232-HELP
Both during and after Hurricane Francine, 232-Help is more than doubling our call center staff to ensure our neighbors throughout Acadiana have access to the most up to date resources. Whether it is emergency food assistance, temporary shelters during the storm, or general hurricane tips and updates, be sure to follow our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/232help [facebook.com]) for the latest news. After the storm, call 232-Help (4357) or 211 at any time and reach one of our call center reps to give you the latest information on recovery efforts. We are all in this together, and we are honored to be of service during this weather event