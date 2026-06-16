Residents urged to be insurance ready for heavy rainfall

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is urging residents to prepare for potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding in Louisiana this week.

Meteorologists are monitoring Invest 90-L that is forecast to move into the Gulf Tuesday and bring widespread rain and gusty winds over parts of the state through Thursday night, with the heaviest rainfall expected Tuesday through Thursday.

“Regardless of development, Louisianans should monitor this disturbance and take necessary precautions including protecting your property by clearing gutters and storm drains, securing valuables and having an emergency plan in place,” Commissioner Temple said. “Be Insurance Ready by reviewing your homeowners and flood polices now, discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keeping your insurance information handy in case you need to file a claim.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) offers the following tips to prepare for the heavy rain:

Be Insurance Ready. Review your homeowners and flood insurance policy deductibles and make sure you know how much money you will owe out of pocket if you need to file a claim. Homeowners insurance named storm (or hurricane) deductibles are typically 2% to 5% of your insured value. For example, if your home has an insured value of $200,000 with a 3% hurricane deductible, you will pay $6,000 out of pocket before insurance coverage takes effect. Your agent can help you find these numbers if you need help.



Prepare Your Property. Build an emergency kit [ldi.la.gov] and consider purchasing materials to board up your windows and make temporary repairs to your home in the event you take on damage. Trim trees around your home and secure loose outdoor items like patio furniture to prevent damage from broken branches and flying debris. Use your phone to take pictures of your property and belongings, including information like brand name and serial number. Having a record of your possessions will make the claims process easier in the event of property damage or loss. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes this easy and is available in the App Store [ldi.la.gov] and Google Play [ldi.la.gov].



Make an Evacuation Plan. Have copies of your insurance policies and your agent’s contact information ready to go in case of an emergency evacuation. This will enable you to start the claims process as soon as possible if your home is damaged in the storm. Learn how to prepare an evacuation route and more at getagameplan.org [ldi.la.gov].



Filing a Claim. If your insured property is damaged during the storm, contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you. Take photos of the damage before cleaning up, and don’t throw away damaged items. You have an obligation to mitigate further damage by making temporary repairs like putting a tarp over a damaged roof or boarding up a broken window. Keep your receipts for these expenses.

For more information, visit our website [ldi.la.gov] or call 1-800-259-5300. You can also download the new LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like our Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store [ldi.la.gov] and Google Play [ldi.la.gov].