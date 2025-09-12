Rep. Clay Higgins demands lifetime bans for users he says "celebrated" Charlie Kirk's death

In a post to X Thursday, Rep. Clay Higgins said he will go after anyone who posted or commented something that "belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

Higgins said he would work with "big tech platforms" to implement a mandate that bans these posters and commenters for life.

"If they ran their mouth with their smart—- hatred celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man who dedicated his whole life to delivering respectful conservative truth into the hearts of liberal enclave universities, armed only with a Bible and a microphone and a Constitution… those profiles must come down," Higgins post read.

Higgins called for "big tech" to have zero tolerance for "political hate content" and asked for these users "to be banned from ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER," also promising to go after the users' business licenses and permitting, saying "their businesses will be blacklisted aggressively."

Higgins called for these users to be kicked out of school and have their licenses revoked.

Higgins ended the post by saying "I’m basically going to cancel with extreme prejudice these evil, sick animals who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I’m starting that today. That is all."