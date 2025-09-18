Raising Cane's hosts annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser

Raising Cane's hosted their annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser Wednesday evening.
Until 9 p.m., 15 percent of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish when you mention the fundraiser at checkout. These donations help to grant life-changing wishes to children facing a big fight.
Here are the restaurants participating in the fundraiser across Acadiana:
- 117 St. Nazaire Road Broussard LA 70518
- 100 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette LA 70508
- 2426 W Congress St Lafayette LA 70506
- 2516 Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette LA 70508
- 1121 East Admiral Doyle New Iberia LA 70560
- 1335 Union Street Opelousas LA 70570