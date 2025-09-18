Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Parish

Actions

Raising Cane's hosts annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser

Make-A-Wish
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Make-A-Wish
Posted

Raising Cane's hosted their annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser Wednesday evening.

Until 9 p.m., 15 percent of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish when you mention the fundraiser at checkout. These donations help to grant life-changing wishes to children facing a big fight.

Here are the restaurants participating in the fundraiser across Acadiana:

  • 117 St. Nazaire Road Broussard LA 70518
  • 100 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette LA 70508
  • 2426 W Congress St Lafayette LA 70506
  • 2516 Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette LA 70508
  • 1121 East Admiral Doyle New Iberia LA 70560
  • 1335 Union Street Opelousas LA 70570
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.