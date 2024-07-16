Qualifying for the November election starts tomorrow

Qualifying for the November 5 election begins tomorrow, July 17.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote (contact your local clerk of court for office hours). State candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

For more details about running for office, click here.

If you're not interested in running but you want to vote in that election, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is October 7.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 15.

Early voting is October 18-29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 1 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. To get a look at your ballot, click here. In addition to these local offices, you will find the Presidential and Congressional elections on the ballot.

Here are a list of local offices that are on the ballots in Acadiana, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point

Aldermen Town of Duson

Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Police Juror District 15

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Mayor Village of Pine Prairie

Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie

Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)

IBERIA PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Assessor

Mayor City of New Iberia

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Mayor Village of Loreauville

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia

Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre

Aldermen Village of Loreauville (three seats)

Council Member District 1, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia (Unexpired Term)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Mayor Town of Elton

Mayor Town of Welsh

Mayor Village of Fenton

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

Chief of Police Village of Fenton

Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)

Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)

Council Member(s) Town of Elton

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

PSC District 2

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Aldermen Town of Duson

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

PSC District 2

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

ST. MARY PARISH :

St. Mary Parish School Board District 1 - this is a special election to fill the remaining term of Joseph Foulcard, who died in December 2023.

Mayor City of Morgan City

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City