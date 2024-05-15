Power Restoration Updates for Wednesday, May 15

Here are some updates from Acadiana power companies on restoration efforts:

SLEMCO

5/15/24 11:30 am Update - We are down to 950 customers without power. Crews have made the transition from main line repairs and are able now, to push into smaller, more localized (and remote) outages where you may have anywhere from 1 to 20 or 30 individual locations without power. Some have expressed frustration for not having seen our trucks in their area. That is often the case after major storms. You may even see a small truck on the first day after a storm, then nothing for a day or more. That's likely an assessment team surveying the damage that needs to be repaired. We do understand how frustrating this can be. However, there is a very important reason this occurs. Let's say we made a bee-line for your house immediately after a hurricane or storm like this one. And, then we fix everything power related there is to fix. Then we leave. Guess what? You'd still have no power, if there was main line damage that needed to be repaired. That's why ever power company must work from the transmission lines out to the individual customer when restoring power - because that's how electricity flows. It must travel on a completed circuit or path to get to you. And for those on the tail end of a major restoration effort, it's a real struggle to maintain your cool, both figuratively and literally - especially if your next door neighbor has power and you don't. We are hopeful for numbers to really go down today for individual homes and businesses. We will update again this afternoon. Crews are and will continue to work in staggered patterns, 24/7 until everyone is back on.

ENTERGY

Entergy Louisiana crews and contractors are making steady progress on day two of power restoration following a storm system that heavily impacted the Interstate 10 corridor between Calcasieu and East Baton Rouge parishes, bringing high winds and tornadoes.

Crews aim to restore power to most customers who can safely accept service by late tomorrow night, with isolated groups in the hardest-hit areas possibly extending into Friday. Below are the estimated restoration times by parish.*

The National Weather Service's field surveys identified impact from straight-line winds in Pointe Coupee Parish and tornadic activity near Livonia, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles and Henderson.

The storm's aftermath left downed trees and limbs, causing damage to power lines and electric equipment. Despite 10,500 customers still without power, significant progress has been made across all affected regions.

A storm team of approximately 1,560 personnel, including tree trimmers, line workers, and support staff, is actively engaged in restoration efforts statewide.

Damage assessments have revealed approximately 150 poles, 360 spans of wire, 60 transformers and 170 crossarms in need of repair or replacement. Vegetation crews have been essential due to hundreds of cases of falling trees and limbs.

In Calcasieu Parish, most of Vinton has been restored, with ongoing efforts in Sulphur, Lake Charles, and areas like Maplewood. In Acadiana, crews are working across Lafayette, tackling challenges like backyard equipment usage. Henderson, also in Acadiana, requires extensive line work due to tornadic activity.

In the Greater Baton Rouge area, crews are narrowing in on the hardest-hit locations, with some cases necessitating preliminary tree trimming and backyard equipment use. While communities like Maringouin and Rosedale in the Highway 411 corridor between Livonia and Grosse Tete have been restored, line work in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes is extensive and ongoing, including offroad in cane fields. In addition, there is a heavy presence of utility crews in the Crestview area of Plaquemine where a combination of vegetation and line work is taking place.

Some customers may need an electrician to repair home electric equipment before Entergy can reconnect service. For more information, visit the What’s Yours? What’s Ours? page [entergynewsroom.com].

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY PARISH:

*These timeframes reflect when crews expect to restore service to most customers who can safely accept electric service.

