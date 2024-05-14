Power Restoration Updates

Here's what we have so far from Acadiana power companies on restoration efforts.

We'll update this information as we receive updates.

LUS AND LUS FIBER

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) and contract crews as well as mutual aid crews have worked through the night in restoration efforts.

LUS has restored over 70 percent of the 7,500 outages with only 1,900 remaining. Crews will continue the restoration efforts that have been delayed due to fallen trees and broken poles. We appreciate your patience as there will be a substantial effort to restore the remaining outages.

There have been reports of traffic lights that are out due to remaining power outages. Please treat these intersections as four-way stops. As per the Lafayette Police Department, there are no road closures at this time.

LUS Fiber has restored over 70 percent of its outages with only 1,116 remaining.

LCG is requesting the public remain at a safe distance from any LCG personnel working on the restoration to ensure a safe working environment.

