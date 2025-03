With Monday morning's severe weather, several parts of Acadiana are experiencing power outages.

As of 7:15 a.m., Slemco reports over 5,200 customers without power.

Cleco, meanwhile, lists over 1,200 customers affected.

According to Entergy, more than 8,400 residents are without power.

About 1,600 customers with LUS are impacted.

Below are links to outage maps across the state: