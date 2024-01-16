Power outages in Acadiana leave thousands without electricity

Over 25,000 customers in the state of Louisiana are currently without power. The following utilities systems in the Acadiana region are reporting several outages:

Cleco

More than 1,500 Cleco customers are without power in Acadia Parish. The utilities system is also reporting some outages in Iberia and St. Mary parishes.

View Cleco's outage map here.

Slemco

Slemco is reporting several outages in surrounding parishes. Thousands of customers across Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion and Acadia parishes are without power.

To view Slemco's outage map, click here.

Entergy

Hundreds of Entergy customers in St. Landry, St. Martin, Acadia, Vermilion, Lafayette, Jeff Davis and Iberia parishes are experiencing outages.

Click here to view Entergy's map of up-to-date outages.

LUS

More than a hundred customers are currently without power in Lafayette Parish.

Click here to see LUS's power outage map.