Port Barre woman arrested after videos show kids drinking alcohol, drugs Found

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Port Barre police say a 35-year-old woman has been arrested after videos surfaced online showing her three children drinking alcohol and drugs found at their home.

Police say the videos, posted on the social media page “Shade Room Louisiana,” were recorded late the night of March 18 and showed Raekelli Aggison in her kitchen with her children, ages 5, 10, and 13. The footage shows the children consuming 50-milliliter bottles of vodka, and in one video, Aggison is seen holding a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be several ounces of marijuana.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Aggison’s home, recovering the bag of marijuana and empty alcohol bottles scattered throughout the living and kitchen areas.

Aggison was taken to the Port Barre Police Department and booked on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the presence of minors, child desertion for exposing a child under 10 to a hazard, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Port Barre Police Department.